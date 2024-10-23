Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star
Max Verstappen has slammed McLaren’s unacceptable treatment of a fellow Formula 1 star as his title battle with Lando Norris nears its end.
McLaren and Norris have gradually chipped away at the lead in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship, with the team eventually toppling Red Bull in Baku.
However, Verstappen still holds his advantage over Norris in the drivers’ standings and with the amount of races in 2024 dwindling, the Brit’s chances of claiming his first world title are diminishing.
Norris’ bid for the 2024 title has not been without controversy, most notably over McLaren’s team orders and the 'papaya rules' set between him and his team-mate, Oscar Piastri.
Should McLaren use team orders?
As the season has progressed, Norris has emerged as the driver that McLaren have rested their championship hopes on, introducing specific rules to handle their two talented drivers.
Piastri has often matched Norris’ speed in 2024, and has even outpaced him on occasions such as the Azerbaijan GP, where the Aussie claimed his second career victory after winning in spectacular fashion at Baku.
However, with two talented drivers a major risk arises with their battles potentially costing the team, hence McLaren's introduction of 'papaya rules' to ensure their racing remains clean.
There have also been suggestions that Piastri should step aside for his team-mate in the race, if it benefits him in his championship battle against Verstappen.
However, the Dutchman has criticised McLaren for trying to make Piastri fall into a number two driver role, and said that he would never accept it personally.
"For me he's definitely not a [number two driver] and if I was him I would never accept it," Verstappen told Motorsport.com.
"For me it's easy to talk, of course, because I've been in Formula 1 for 10 years and it's Oscar's second season, so it is always harder to put your foot down.
"But he's just a great F1 driver who doesn't deserve it to give up wins and positions and play second fiddle because he's asked to."
