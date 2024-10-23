McLaren star delivers BOLD Schumacher comparison with title fight claim

A McLaren Formula 1 star has delivered a wild comparison between Michael Schumacher and a current contender for the 2024 drivers' championship.

With just five races to go in F1 this year, the battle is on between Red Bull, McLaren and their two star drivers, with Ferrari now also scraping into the picture following their US GP success.

Having won two of the last five races, Lando Norris finds himself within touching distance of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, although the British star took a hit last weekend at the US GP following a controversial five-second penalty he was handed by the FIA, resulting in a P4 finish behind Verstappen.

Ahead of the race in Austin, world champion and former McLaren star Jenson Button begged his former team to back Norris to the hilt in the 2024 title fight.

His comments come following criticism towards Andrea Stella's outfit for not handling their driver management better, potentially having lost Norris key points in the title battle during the 'papaya rules' debacle earlier this season.

Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen's lead for the 2024 crown

Former F1 champion Jenson Button is encouraging McLaren to back their British driver

Can Norris close the gap on Verstappen?

The team have been undecided at times about who their primary driver is - like in the latter stages of the Hungarian GP, when the team let Piastri overtake the Brit.

Now, Jenson Button has spoken on Sky Sports F1 Podcast about why McLaren should back Norris with all they have.

"So it's a really tricky situation for a driver, for drivers in a team and for a team. But it's got to happen.

"You know, that's the reason why Ferrari won so many world championships with Michael Schumacher. In a way why Vettel was able to win so many world championships" Button declared.

Jenson Button believes Lando Norris could win the 2024 title if McLaren back him fully

"I think that sometimes you've got to bite the bullet and you need to favour one driver, especially at this point of the season. Oscar's done an amazing job this year, but Lando has more points and a good amount more points.

"If the team want to win, not just the constructors' but the drivers' as well this year, that's what's going to have to happen." Button concluded.

