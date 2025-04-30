Jenson Button to avoid UK after £250,000 London robbery

Jenson Button and his wife Brittny Button have expressed their wish to never return to the UK after the champion’s wife had her suitcase robbed in London - which contained £250,000 worth of jewellery and designer handbags.

According to the Mail Online, the couple arrived in St Pancras, London on February 13, 2025, where Button unloaded the car alongside the chauffeur when a man quickly took his wife's Goyard carry-on suitcase.

Brittny revealed the suitcase was filled with two Kelly bags and antique jewellery from her wedding and the birth of her daughter which held the value of £250,000, as well as sentimental meaning.

The former model revealed the emotional toll it took on her and how the couple planned to avoid the UK after the robbery, with both her and Button stating they have ‘no interest’ in returning to the country.

“I was planning to pass down to my daughter. It's just crazy. I don't really have many things from my parents, I don't really have many family heirlooms and I wish I did. So it's really heartbreaking,” she told the Mail.

“I've heard countless stories. When we first started dating we would go to London, and it was such a nice place to be, and now it just feels very kind of dark and scary.

“My husband and I we really have no interest going back to the UK and it's a shame, because, you know, we will have to go back for family and work.

“It just feels so unsafe and doesn't feel how it once was, and its just unfortunate because that's where my children's grandmother and aunts live.”

Button’s robbed in London

According to the British Transport Police a ‘41 year old man pleaded guilty to theft at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 February 2025’, and Brittny Button praised the police for their quick action in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

However, the Buttons' robbery marks latest in a long list of F1 related stars as victims of theft in London, with several others enduring high value robberies in the past few years.

Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, had her West London home broken into whilst she was in Lapland with her family in 2019, where thieves stole £25million worth of jewellery and cash.

In 2021, McLaren star Lando Norris was also robbed where he was accosted in a car park after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The British driver was put in a headlock and robbed of his £144,000 Richard Mille 67-02 designer watch - which was one of only five in the world.

