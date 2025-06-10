F1 champion reunites iconic McLaren partnership

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button has reunited an iconic partnership from his days racing with the McLaren team.

Button won the 2009 world championship with Brawn GP in a fairytale season, but then joined McLaren to partner 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton in an all-British driver lineup.

While Hamilton would go on to join Mercedes in 2013, Button stayed with McLaren right until the end of his career, retiring at the end of the 2016 season before returning for the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix to cover for the absence of Fernando Alonso.

For long periods of the Brit's career with McLaren, Button proudly displayed banking brand Santander's logo across his racing overalls, with the bank a sponsor of the McLaren team between 2007-2020, although they were not their title sponsor in the latter years.

Now, Button has reunited with Santander, becoming an ambassador of the brand alongside former F1 team executive Claire Williams.

While that move was announced several weeks ago in a post on Button's Instagram account, a new initiative has now been launched involving the 2009 F1 champion.

The 45-year-old is the star of the free global education campaign that Santander have launched through their educational platform, Santander Open Academy.

Button even appears in a lighthearted advertising campaign, where he is seen explaining his 'life after F1'.

What does Jenson Button do now?

As well as being a Santander ambassador, Button is still involved in racing at the ripe age of 45.

Since leaving F1, he has raced in NASCAR, IMSA and Super GT racing, but now finds himself in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Cadillac Hertz Team Jota outfit.

In fact, Button is due to race this weekend at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race, as he will seek to complete leg two of motorsport's illustrious triple crown by claiming victory around the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans.

On top of his racing career, Button is also a pundit on Sky Sports F1, regularly seen in the F1 paddock throughout the season, most recently at the 2025 Monaco GP.

