Jenson Button's endurance racing adventure takes new twist

Jenson Button has revealed a stunning endurance running time, just weeks before a return to endurance racing.

2009 Formula 1 champion Button attempted to claim success at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans race, finishing 39th overall, and will go for the win again in 2025, it has been confirmed.

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans race takes place between Saturday June 14 and Sunday June 15, and sees a number of former F1 stars competing alongside Button, including Felipe Nasr, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

Ahead of this year's edition of the iconic race, former McLaren and Brawn star Button has revealed his preparations, including a 10k running race, in which he achieved a stunning time.

Button took to Instagram to showcase his first 10k race for 10 years, and the Brit managed to notch a time of 39:18 at the Great Race LA.

Button going for glory

Button is hoping to complete leg two of the holy grail of motorsport, the triple crown.

Motorsport's triple crown consists of winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500, which Button has also competed in.

Only one driver in history has ever completed the triple crown, two-time F1 champion Graham Hill, while Button's former team-mate Fernando Alonso has completed two legs of it by claiming two victories in Le Mans and Monaco throughout his career.

Button will race in the 2025 event for Cadillac Hertz Team Jota, alongside New Zealander Earl Bamber and former F1 racer Sebastien Bourdais.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Leclerc Ferrari jealousy teased as team confirm Bahrain switch

Related