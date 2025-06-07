Jenson Button wife thief jailed after £250k heist

A man has been jailed after stealing a suitcase containing £250,000 worth of items from Brittny Button, the wife of 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

Mourad Aid has been jailed for three years imprisonment for theft and four months for handling stolen goods after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing and being sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on May 30, 2025.

Brittny, whose maiden name is Ward, is said to have been 'traumatised' by the events, with sentimental jewellery and items from the birth of her daughter among the pieces stolen in an opportunistic crime committed back in February.

2009 drivers' title holder Button was seen in CCTV footage with his back turned, helping a chauffeur load up his possessions into a car, before Aid stole the suitcase.

Model Brittny has since spoken over the incident, telling the Mail: "It definitely was shocking that I just didn't think.

"I'm normally pretty cautious when I'm out in public and travelling, but I just didn't think that there were gangs literally just waiting for people and watching."

The incident, which took place at St. Pancras International Train Station, was reported to the British Transport Police, with Aid quickly identified following the crime.

The 41-year-old was then arrested in the famous Hatton Gardens jewellery district four days after stealing Button's suitcase on Monday 17 February, before pleading guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 February.

Investigating officer DC Michael Taylor said: "Aid acted brazenly and opportunistically to steal a suitcase from complete strangers, causing them considerable anxiety and worry over their belongings, so I am very happy with the result in this case.

"I want to thank all of the officers involved for their hard work which saw us identify, arrest, and charge Aid at a rapid pace. We take every report of crime extremely seriously, and I would like to remind the public that they can report crimes or concerns on the railway by texting 61016."

Since leaving F1, Button has taken part in a variety of different racing series, including the World Endurance Championship, NASCAR and IMSA, but is also regularly spotted at F1 race weekends in his role as a pundit with the Sky Sports F1 team.

The 45-year-old most recently appeared on air at the 2025 Monaco GP but will have firmly turned his attention to his own driving this month, with preparations for the third stint of his career at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans ramping up ahead of the legendary race next week.

