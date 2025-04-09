close global

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has hinted that Charles Leclerc may be jealous of his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Aston Martin confirm Alonso absence for Bahrain Grand Prix FP1

Fernando Alonso will partly miss out on the first day of Formula 1 action at the Bahrain Grand Prix his Aston Martin team have confirmed.

Former champion issues health update after fiery crash

An ex-world champion has provided her fans with an update on her health after experiencing a terrifying crash which left her 'shaken' last weekend.

Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own.

Pop icon to perform at 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Organisers of the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have announced that global pop megastar Katy Perry will be one of the headline acts set to take the stage at this year's season finale.

F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges
F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges

  • Yesterday 16:06
F1 News Today: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA issue race result announcement
F1 News Today: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA issue race result announcement

  • April 7, 2025 16:00

Kimi Antonelli grabs new Mercedes... but he is BANNED from driving it!

  • 3 minutes ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals crucial Red Bull error that wrecked his team debut

  • 49 minutes ago
Sky Sports confirm F1 Bahrain GP plan after Martin Brundle absence at Suzuka

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Leclerc Ferrari jealously hinted as F1 team confirm Bahrain switch

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo given F1 tribute as Bahrain Grand Prix faces weather concerns - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:43
Pop icon to perform at 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:55
