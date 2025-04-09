Lewis Hamilton celebrates dominant team victory

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has celebrated a dominant victory in the Champions League for the football team that he supports, Arsenal FC.

Arsenal thrashed 15-time European champions Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Two glorious free-kicks from England midfielder Declan Rice set them on their way, before Mikel Merino scored a third, as the Gunners scored three goals in 17 second-half minutes.

It left Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham stunned, and has now prompted a reaction from F1's biggest star.

Hamilton is well-known to be an Arsenal fan, and took to his Instagram page after the match to post a story of Arsenal's full-time social media graphic, using three firework emojis to celebrate the team's victory.

Hamilton celebrates huge win

Arsenal are now firm favourites to progress into the semi-finals of the Champions League, but still have to see off Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, heading there with a 3-0 lead.

Hamilton will no doubt be watching that match closely and will be hoping to be doing so on the back of some more positive news at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has not had the best of starts to life as a Ferrari driver, particularly in full-length races so far in 2025, and currently sits down in eighth in the drivers' championship.

