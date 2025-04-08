Former champion issues health update after fiery crash

An ex-world champion has provided her fans with an update on her health after experiencing a terrifying crash which left her 'shaken' last weekend.

Marta Garcia became the first winner of the F1 Academy series - a female-only single-seater racing championship - in 2023, taking the title with two races to spare.

However, she is a fierce competitor across multiple motorsport disciplines, and was in action at the Le Mans Cup at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

Whilst in the lead of the GT3 class for Iron Dames, her Porsche 911 was clipped from behind by Elosio Donno, which sent Garcia's vehicle hurtling into the tyre barrier, before bursting into flames.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital in the aftermath for precautionary checks, but has now opened up on her fear after struggling to free herself from the car.

Spanish star 'shaken' after terrifying ordeal

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Hello everyone, yesterday I experienced one of the toughest moments in my career.

"I had a very heavy crash at the Circuit de Barcelona, with an impact of 21 Gs - another driver hit me from behind and I went straight into a tire barrier next to the wall.

"The car caught fire, and although I managed to get out by myself, I inhaled some smoke and felt dizzy afterwards.

"I couldn’t open my door because it was stuck from the impact, and I started panicking as more and more smoke was coming into the car… until the marshals broke the co-driver’s door and got me out. I’m so thankful to them for reacting so quickly and for the job they did.

"I spent the night in the hospital and will probably stay one more night just as a precaution. All scans came back clear, but I’m still feeling shaken and not quite back to normal yet.

"I will take some time to rest properly and come back racing soon."

Garcia also paid tribute to the medical team both at the circuit and in the hospital, and thanked those who sent in messages of support.

Despite only being in her formative years in motorsport, the former Renault F1 Academy member has built up a wealth of experience, and is widely regarded as one of the most talented female drivers in the world.

It remains to be seen whether she will get an opportunity to one day compete in F1, with women still massively underrepresented in the sport, something four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel hopes will soon change.

