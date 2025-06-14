Red Bull drop stunning new livery at Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull have revealed a stunning new livery for Alisha Palmowski’s car ahead of the three F1 Academy races at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

The British racing star is one of the four drivers who has secured a race win in 2025 thus far, with Palmowski claiming her first victory in the series at the Chinese GP.

In Montreal, Palmowski will have three chances return to the top step of the podium after a third race was added to the customary two race schedule.

Furthermore, the 18-year-old has a stunning challenger to compete in, with her usual Red Bull livery receiving an aesthetic upgrade for the Canadian GP.

The usual cobalt blue livery has been brightened with a light blue and yellow design on the sidepods and a red circular pattern on the rear of the car, ensuring that Palmowski will stand out on the F1 Academy grid.

Palmowski’s livery was completed by the logo of Red Bull's Pepe Jeans sponsor, and was designed with the help of Canadian urban artist Hello Kirsten.

Why does F1 Academy have three races at Canadian GP?

F1 Academy usually hosts two races during a grand prix weekend, with the first taking place on the Saturday and the second on Sunday.

However, the second F1 Academy race at the Miami GP was cancelled due to the torrential wet weather conditions which were deemed unsafe to race in, and was instead moved to the Saturday of the Canadian GP.

New livery just dropped! 🔥



Designed by Hello Kirsten with the team and @1Password, driven by @AlishaPalmowski this weekend 🇨🇦



She's definitely here to stand out! 🎨#F1Academy || #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/4ptvj1f36q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 10, 2025

The official starting grid for Race 2 in Miami will form the grid for Race 1 in Montreal, with Red Bull Ford driver Chloe Chambers on pole.

Race 1 at the Canadian GP got underway at 9:15am (local time) on Saturday, whilst Race 2 will take place later in the day at 2:50pm with the top eight drivers reversed from Friday’s qualifying to form the grid.

Finally, Race 3 will take place on Sunday at 10:55am (local time), with the grid set from the order in qualifying.

