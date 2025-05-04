close global

F1 Academy race cancelled at Miami Grand Prix due to extreme weather

The second F1 Academy race of the weekend at the Miami Grand Prix has been cancelled due to torrential rain at the street circuit.

All 18 cars and drivers only managed to complete a few formation laps before they returned to the pit lane, where it was announced the race had been delayed for seven minutes.

However, as the rain continued to fall it was eventually decided that the race would be cancelled, with conditions too dangerous to compete in and to prevent a delay to the start of F1's Miami Grand Prix.

The last time an F1 Academy race was cancelled was at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, and Race 2 was moved to the following race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Montreal is the next destination on the series' calendar, where an extra race is likely to be added to make up for the cancellation.

Will the rain impact F1's Miami Grand Prix?

Whilst the rainfall lightened by the time the F1 Academy race was cancelled, thundery showers are forecast for the start of the Miami GP at 4pm (local time).

There is 37 per cent chance of rain at lights out which will increase to 78 per cent during the first hour of the grand prix, meaning there is a high chance of Sunday's race replicating the chaotic wet start to the sprint.

A Special Marine Warning has been issued to the Central and Northern Biscayne Bay until 2:15pm (EDT), after strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Miami Beach to 6 nm southwest of Coral Gables around midday.

The Miami International Autodrome does not classify as an impacted area with the track situated north and further inland, but the warning does demonstrate the extreme impact of the weather in Miami this weekend.

