F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 57-lap Miami Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, May 4), with Formula 1's 2025 season entering its sixth round.

Following a different weekend schedule due to the Miami GP being the second sprint weekend of the year, normal service resumes on Sunday with the full-length race being the only F1 session of the day.

Oscar Piastri will be looking to further extend his drivers' championship lead, while challengers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris know they both need a strong result in order to keep in touch with the Australian.

Piastri is looking for his fourth victory in the first six grands prix of the campaign, but his dominance over the pack has been threatened with reigning champion Verstappen on pole, Norris lining up P2 and Piastri down in P4, qualifying outside the top three for the first time in 2025.

For the first time in his career, however, Norris is the defending champion at a circuit, having claimed his first career victory this time last year at the 2024 Miami GP, could this confidence boost carry him to another victory at the track?

Excitement is building, but how can you watch the Miami GP in your region, and what time will it be on for you?

Miami Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 4 2025

The Miami GP gets underway today at 4pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (EDT)4:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)9:00 PM Sunday
Central Europe (CEST)10:00 PM Sunday
USA (CDT)3:00 PM Sunday
USA (PDT)1:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AEST)6:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)4:00 AM Monday
Australia (ACST)5:30 AM Monday
Mexico (CDT)2:00 PM Sunday
Japan (JST)5:00 AM Monday
South Africa (SAST)10:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EET)11:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)5:00 AM Monday
India (IST)1:30 AM Monday
Brazil (BRT)5:00 PM Sunday
Singapore (SST)4:00 AM Monday
Turkey (EEST)11:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country/Region Broadcasters
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

