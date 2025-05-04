F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 57-lap Miami Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, May 4), with Formula 1's 2025 season entering its sixth round.
Following a different weekend schedule due to the Miami GP being the second sprint weekend of the year, normal service resumes on Sunday with the full-length race being the only F1 session of the day.
Oscar Piastri will be looking to further extend his drivers' championship lead, while challengers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris know they both need a strong result in order to keep in touch with the Australian.
Piastri is looking for his fourth victory in the first six grands prix of the campaign, but his dominance over the pack has been threatened with reigning champion Verstappen on pole, Norris lining up P2 and Piastri down in P4, qualifying outside the top three for the first time in 2025.
For the first time in his career, however, Norris is the defending champion at a circuit, having claimed his first career victory this time last year at the 2024 Miami GP, could this confidence boost carry him to another victory at the track?
Excitement is building, but how can you watch the Miami GP in your region, and what time will it be on for you?
Miami Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 4 2025
The Miami GP gets underway today at 4pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|1:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|6:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|4:00 AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|5:30 AM Monday
|Mexico (CDT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|5:00 AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|5:00 AM Monday
|India (IST)
|1:30 AM Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|4:00 AM Monday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country/Region
|Broadcasters
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
