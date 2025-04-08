F1 Off The Track Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why! Sheona Mountford Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own. The Dutchman competed in F1 from 1994 until 1998, returning again between 2000 and 2001, and ending with Minardi in 2003 having enjoyed 106 starts and two podium finishes, although he failed to achieve a race win during his career. Since retiring from Formula 1, Verstappen Sr has competed in endurance racing, securing an LMP2 win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2008, and has recently ventured into rally racing in 2022. Whilst his son was competing at the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen Sr

To underline his achievement he was reward with victory in the Masters class - a category for over 50s drivers.

Verstappen Sr joins European Rally Championship

Verstappen Sr competed in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, where he finished five and a half minutes behind rally winner Nikolay Gryazin and admitted there was still much to learn in the championship.

Jos Verstappen leads the way in the ERC Masters after Day 2! 💪 pic.twitter.com/iZaxUCpEoT — FIA European Rally Championship (@FIAERC) April 5, 2025

“We’ll do everything we can to keep improving,” Jos wrote on his website.

“We’re planning more testing sessions to prepare for the gravel rally in Hungary. It’s a steep learning curve, but that’s exactly why we’re here.”

The Dutchman will continue his rally career for the next race of the championship at the VI Rally Hungary, which takes place from 9 to 11 May and also hosts the first gravel event of the season.

