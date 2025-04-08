close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own.

The Dutchman competed in F1 from 1994 until 1998, returning again between 2000 and 2001, and ending with Minardi in 2003 having enjoyed 106 starts and two podium finishes, although he failed to achieve a race win during his career.

Since retiring from Formula 1, Verstappen Sr has competed in endurance racing, securing an LMP2 win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2008, and has recently ventured into rally racing in 2022.

Whilst his son was competing at the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen Sr

To underline his achievement he was reward with victory in the Masters class - a category for over 50s drivers.

Verstappen Sr joins European Rally Championship

Verstappen Sr competed in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, where he finished five and a half minutes behind rally winner Nikolay Gryazin and admitted there was still much to learn in the championship.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep improving,” Jos wrote on his website.

“We’re planning more testing sessions to prepare for the gravel rally in Hungary. It’s a steep learning curve, but that’s exactly why we’re here.”

The Dutchman will continue his rally career for the next race of the championship at the VI Rally Hungary, which takes place from 9 to 11 May and also hosts the first gravel event of the season.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges

Related

Max Verstappen Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Jos Verstappen 24 Hours of Le Mans
Max Verstappen F1 record beaten by 18-year-old Mercedes star
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen F1 record beaten by 18-year-old Mercedes star

  • Today 12:57
Sebastian Vettel reveals Max Verstappen talks
F1 Legends

Sebastian Vettel reveals Max Verstappen talks

  • Today 09:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 boss hints Lewis Hamilton team-mate ‘jealousy’

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

Max Verstappen’s father Jos ABSENT from Japanese GP win... but you will never guess why!

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Academy

Former champion issues health update after fiery crash

  • 2 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Sakhir

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is dirty air?

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x