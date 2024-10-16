Red Bull chief delivers bizarre rituals rant in SCATHING Norris attack
Red Bull chief delivers bizarre rituals rant in SCATHING Norris attack
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has slammed Lando Norris' mentality, and claimed that he is too weak to win the title.
Having won two of the last four races, Norris finds himself within touching distance of Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
The British team are currently leading the race in the constructors' standings, knocking Red Bull off the top spot in Azerbaijan when team-mate Piastri secured his second career win.
All eyes will be on the two McLaren cars at the US Grand Prix weekend in Austin as they are expected to provide the fiercest competition to Max Verstappen's crown.
Norris hopes to overcome Verstappen to the title
However, Red Bull advisor Marko has thrown shade at the young Brit, possibly hoping the mind games will distract Norris in his pursuit.
The 81-year-old consultant also claimed Verstappen will have what it takes to win a fourth consecutive drivers' championship.
Speaking to Motorsport Magazin's YouTube channel, he said: "Verstappen, he's the best.
"He's the fastest and has the mental strength to theoretically fight for the championship more than Leclerc and Norris.
"We know Norris has some mental weaknesses. I've read of the rituals he needs to do to perform well on race day."
