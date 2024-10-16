F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement
Liam Lawson has revealed Red Bull boss Christian Horner's Formula 1 promise to him while Daniel Ricciardo was still in the hot seat.
Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to make a stunning return, according to her post on social media.
Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero
Max Verstappen has been paired with Lewis Hamilton’s racing hero, Ayrton Senna, in a new cinematic Honda tribute to the Japanese brand’s motorsport heritage.
Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims
Lewis Hamilton's future boss has expressed doubts over how much the seven-time world champion will be able to change Ferrari.
Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring
The United States Grand Prix will introduce changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) following monitoring from the FIA.
Latest News
McLaren announce EXCLUSIVE partnership ahead of US GP
- 6 minutes ago
FIA urged to BAN key historic F1 feature
- 49 minutes ago
F1 owners facing 'calls for LEGAL investigation'
- 1 hour ago
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo retirement revelation made as star announces SWITCH to rival series - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement
- Yesterday 22:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec