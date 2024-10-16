close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

Liam Lawson has revealed Red Bull boss Christian Horner's Formula 1 promise to him while Daniel Ricciardo was still in the hot seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to make a stunning return, according to her post on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero

Max Verstappen has been paired with Lewis Hamilton’s racing hero, Ayrton Senna, in a new cinematic Honda tribute to the Japanese brand’s motorsport heritage.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Lewis Hamilton's future boss has expressed doubts over how much the seven-time world champion will be able to change Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

The United States Grand Prix will introduce changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) following monitoring from the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Christian Horner
F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

  • Yesterday 15:24
  • 1
F1 News Today: Verstappen in career switch talks as FIA debating MAJOR change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in career switch talks as FIA debating MAJOR change

  • October 14, 2024 20:44

Latest News

US Grand Prix

McLaren announce EXCLUSIVE partnership ahead of US GP

  • 6 minutes ago
FIA

FIA urged to BAN key historic F1 feature

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 owners facing 'calls for LEGAL investigation'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo retirement revelation made as star announces SWITCH to rival series - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement

  • Yesterday 22:58
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x