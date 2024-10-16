F1 News Today: Secret Horner talks EXPOSED as wife Geri makes solo announcement

Liam Lawson has revealed Red Bull boss Christian Horner's Formula 1 promise to him while Daniel Ricciardo was still in the hot seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to make a stunning return, according to her post on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero

Max Verstappen has been paired with Lewis Hamilton’s racing hero, Ayrton Senna, in a new cinematic Honda tribute to the Japanese brand’s motorsport heritage.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Lewis Hamilton's future boss has expressed doubts over how much the seven-time world champion will be able to change Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

The United States Grand Prix will introduce changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) following monitoring from the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Related