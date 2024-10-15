Horner EXPOSED as F1 star reveals secret Red Bull talks

Liam Lawson has revealed Red Bull boss Christian Horner's Formula 1 promise to him while Daniel Ricciardo was still in the hot seat.

The 22-year-old has since replaced Ricciardo, who was axed from the Visa Cash App RB team, for the remainder of the 2024 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

READ MORE: McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

The Australian's performance has declined since he rejoined the grid in 2023, failing to get out of Q1 on multiple occasions for RB.

With the fan favourite unable to better his previous results, team-mate Yuki Tsunoda delivered consistent points finishes.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner made a vow to Liam Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo was racing for the RB team at the time

Lawson ready to prove himself

The Red Bull junior team cut Ricciardo after his performance in Singapore, and immediately looked at Lawson to race alongside their Japanese star.

Ahead of his return to Formula 1 at the US GP in Austin, Texas on October 20, the New Zealand star has exposed how Horner previously promised him a spot on the grid.

Speaking to the F1 Nation Podcast ahead of the season's climax, Lawson said: "The idea of me jumping in is something that Christian told me a year ago.

"When I stepped out of the car, that was one of the things he said to me.

"He said, ‘I give you my word I’ll basically have you in a race at some point next year’. So I always knew that was the intention and it had been talked about.

"As you know, Formula 1 is a rollercoaster and every weekend things change. It’s a bit horrible to be honest because you’re sitting there wondering what your chances are of driving and it completely depends on how the guys that are currently driving are doing.

"And you don’t obviously want somebody’s downfall to be your way in, but for me to drive somebody has to leave, obviously."

READ MORE: Ricciardo fans BOOSTED as Austin return revealed

Related