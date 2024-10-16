Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted the team 'cannot afford' to have such a sizeable gap between its drivers if they want to be challenging for world titles.

The reigning constructors' champions were displaced at the top of the order by McLaren last month, whose remarkable improvements this year have enabled them to take advantage of their rivals' dreadful run of form.

And going into this weekend's United States Grand Prix, there is a realistic chance that Ferrari could overhaul the Milton Keynes-based outfit to take second spot in the standings, with the gap currently at just 34 points.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have struggled in recent months

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been in fine form

Horner searching for answers

Defending drivers' title-holder Max Verstappen continues to lead the way with just six races remaining, but having failed to win on any of his previous eight outings, has opened the door for Lando Norris to emerge as a shock championship contender.

While the Dutchman's performances have been a long way off what he is capable of producing, he has continued to deliver big points, unlike his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Perez has collected just 41 points from his last 12 grands prix, a return which has increased speculation that his position within the team may be vulnerable, despite signing a new contract earlier this year.

The Mexican has been consistently backed by Horner throughout his slump, but the 50-year-old has now issued a fresh warning to his underperforming star.

Christian Horner has continued to back under-pressure Perez despite slump

With Liam Lawson - who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo at sister team Visa Cash App RB - eager to show what he can do between now and the end of the campaign, Perez is under considerable pressure to improve.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Horner admitted he is wary of the threat Red Bull's rivals pose, both now and in the future, and has suggested that he's hoping Lawson will give the team much-needed clarity on a future driver lineup.

"We desperately need answers," he said. "When you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year, with [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc.

"Plus McLaren with [Lando] Norris and [Oscar] Piastri is a strong line-up.

"We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there’s not a big gap between them because you can’t afford to have that."

