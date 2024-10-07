Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim

Lando Norris has revealed his Formula 1 rival ‘hate’ in a stunning claim about his championship battle with Max Verstappen.

The McLaren star has challenged Verstappen consistently since his first career win at the Miami GP, as his team have emerged as serious contenders for both world titles.

Norris subsequently acquired two more victories this season, and crucially narrowed Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship to 52 points after the Singapore GP.

Whilst the pair have mostly used a respectful tone about their title battle when speaking to the media, their rivalry has manifested into them clashing on-track.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are good friends off-track

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed at the Austrian GP

At the Austrian GP, the McLaren and the Red Bull battled intensely for the lead when the two came together, which forced Norris out of the race and Verstappen finished down in P5.

In an interview with The Athletic, the British championship challenger claimed that when the helmet is on, he has a vicious side, and that he ‘hates’ all of his rivals regardless of his friendship with Verstappen.

"As soon as I put the helmet on, I hate everyone. That doesn’t change," he said.

"A lot of people think because I get along with someone here, or because, I don’t know, just play on a (video) game with someone, that you’re just best mates in life, no matter what you do. That’s just nonsense.

Lando Norris claims Max Verstappen friendship makes him want to 'beat him more'

"We do those things. We have similar interests. We play padel together, that kind of stuff. And I like Max as a guy, I think he’s a very genuine guy. But that doesn’t change anything when I’m on the track.

"I think the people you actually get along with more out of the track are the people you want to beat more when you’re on the track, which is the opposite thought to what a lot of people have.

"They think because you’re mates there, you’re too nice on the track. I think it’s the complete opposite."

