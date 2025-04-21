F1 prepares meeting for MAJOR rule change backed by Christian Horner

Formula 1 are reportedly preparing a meeting next week to discuss a major rule change backed by Christian Horner, which could see a key element of the 2026 regulation changes ditched.

The Red Bull F1 team principal has voiced his support for the proposed engine plan which aims to combat concerns from across the grid over the prospect of the new cars running out of energy.

The idea would see the sport move away from the 50/50 power split during races which was set to be introduced for next year after the internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery that have been a pivotal element of the 2026 regulations appear to already be causing concern.

F1 cars currently operate on a 85/15 split between the ICE and battery, and whilst the 50/50 split had been set to be enforced in the new regulations, a new idea has suggested that battery power deployment be reduced from the current 350kW down to 200kW for races to boost the ICE/battery power ratio to 64/36.

This idea has been supported by Red Bull boss Horner after concerns emerged over the lack of power impacting circuits with long straights where power proves vital not only to the driver but also to provide an adrenaline-fuelled spectacle for fans.

If a car ran out of energy down a long straight at a power-sensitive track such as Monza or Spa, two of the current calendar's most iconic destinations, this would strip the sport of the excitement which has made it so popular around the world.

Horner supports F1 2026 regulation pivot

Following concerns over the power change next season, F1's governing body, the FIA, have made efforts to amend the rules to avoid the issue of insufficient power, including a 'turn down ramp rate' which prevents cars burning all their energy too quickly coming out of a corner.

According to The Race, not every 2026 manufacturer has been convinced by the suggested tweaks, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating that he would prefer to assess the 2026 cars after they have been seen in action.

In an effort to reduce the likelihood of problems in races next season however, a proposal has been put forward for discussion at next week's F1 Commission meeting to introduce a major change to the new regulations.

The 50/50 power split between the ICE and battery is said to be staying for qualifying sessions in 2026, but the idea has been floated to alter this approach for grands prix races.

The concept of dropping battery power down from 350kW to 200kW for races has been supported by Horner, who said he thinks it will help avoid drivers having to be on economy runs.

Speaking to The Race, Horner said: "What we desperately want to avoid is a situation where drivers are lifting and coasting from halfway down the straight.

"That will frustrate the drivers. It will be bad for the spectacle of out and out racing. The FIA have all the info, and waiting until the start of next year to do something is arguably too late. We've still got eight months to sort things out.

"I think the FIA have obviously started to see something that concerns them, and it's only right that they address it with plenty of time, which there still is, in time for next year's rules introduction."

