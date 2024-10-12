Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall

Christian Horner has attributed an FIA decision as part of the reason for Red Bull’s decline in performance this season.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit dominated the 2023 championship, winning all but one race with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last year.

However, in 2024 the team have gradually lost ground to McLaren, and have failed to win a race since the Spanish GP.

In addition to their performance woes, the team have also had to contend with the departures of key figures, notably Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

McLaren have taken the lead from Red Bull in the championship

Red Bull have lost key figures Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley

Why has Red Bull’s performance declined in 2024?

Whilst multiple factors have been attributed to Red Bull’s decline in performance, including personnel exits, the issue of their wind tunnel has emerged as a factor in their downfall.

Red Bull’s wind tunnel is reportedly 60 years old, and Horner revealed that they put off acquiring a new one due to the FIA’s deliberation over whether to ban them.

“There was a point in time that wind tunnels could have been banned,” he said to Autosport.

“There was a discussion about whether that was going to be the case, and whether CFD would overtake it or not.

“Adrian [Newey] held off pushing for a new tunnel until there was clarity on that. But it got to a point where Aston Martin wanted a new tunnel and the FIA changed their stance.

Christian Horner bemoans out-dated Red Bull wind tunnel

“So it was a question of: ‘Look, we have to do this, and we have to do this now, because the regulations dictate that, within a cost cap, the tunnel that we're running is grossly inefficient'.

“We've got a facility that is a 60-year-old wind tunnel. It is a relic of the Cold War. It's been good enough to produce some fantastic cars for us over the years. But it has its limitations.

“So anything under five degrees [centigrade], we can't run it. Anything over 25 degrees, it becomes pretty unstable.”

