Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall
Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall
Christian Horner has attributed an FIA decision as part of the reason for Red Bull’s decline in performance this season.
The Milton-Keynes-based outfit dominated the 2023 championship, winning all but one race with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last year.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
READ MORE: Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist
However, in 2024 the team have gradually lost ground to McLaren, and have failed to win a race since the Spanish GP.
In addition to their performance woes, the team have also had to contend with the departures of key figures, notably Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Why has Red Bull’s performance declined in 2024?
Whilst multiple factors have been attributed to Red Bull’s decline in performance, including personnel exits, the issue of their wind tunnel has emerged as a factor in their downfall.
Red Bull’s wind tunnel is reportedly 60 years old, and Horner revealed that they put off acquiring a new one due to the FIA’s deliberation over whether to ban them.
“There was a point in time that wind tunnels could have been banned,” he said to Autosport.
“There was a discussion about whether that was going to be the case, and whether CFD would overtake it or not.
“Adrian [Newey] held off pushing for a new tunnel until there was clarity on that. But it got to a point where Aston Martin wanted a new tunnel and the FIA changed their stance.
READ MORE: ENORMOUS Red Bull change could wreck plan for Verstappen future
“So it was a question of: ‘Look, we have to do this, and we have to do this now, because the regulations dictate that, within a cost cap, the tunnel that we're running is grossly inefficient'.
“We've got a facility that is a 60-year-old wind tunnel. It is a relic of the Cold War. It's been good enough to produce some fantastic cars for us over the years. But it has its limitations.
“So anything under five degrees [centigrade], we can't run it. Anything over 25 degrees, it becomes pretty unstable.”
READ MORE: Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
RB slammed for 'WRONG' Ricciardo hiring decision
- 20 minutes ago
Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall
- 1 hour ago
Audi chief REVEALS preferred choice for 2025 lineup
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
- 2 hours ago
Wolff set for 'tough decision' as Mercedes star faces AXE
- 3 hours ago
F1 star announces new deal with HISTORIC partner
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec