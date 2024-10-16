Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

McLaren have unveiled some radical new changes to their car ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Following a month-long break, Formula 1 returns this weekend, with the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) playing host to the US GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

READ MORE: McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

Many changes are expected at the circuit, with FIA monitoring and the track limits saga from last year's race causing the organisers to make a fair few changes to the track.

On top of this, there will be a change in personnel, with Daniel Ricciardo no longer on the grid and Liam Lawson instead taking his place at VCARB.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have achieved their maiden F1 win in 2024

Lando Norris is in a title battle with Max Verstappen

McLaren make radical changes

Now, McLaren have also revealed that there will be changes to their car design, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri driving a new-look MCL38.

The team are attempting to win their first constructors' championship title since 1998, and Norris is also involved in a battle for the drivers' championship.

Norris is just 52 points behind Max Verstappen, with six races remaining. It has been a memorable season for both he and Piastri, with both drivers claiming their first few grand prix victories.

Now, McLaren are set to take on a radical new look, with sleek Chrome panelling replacing the usual black parts of their car design for the event in Austin.

The iconic papaya colouring will remain on the car, but the incorporation of the Chrome colour alongside it is a nod to their partnership with Google Chrome.

To rep your favourite papaya driver, click here to shop McLaren merch!

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'RETIREMENT' revealed in heartwarming social post

Related