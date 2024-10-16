close global

Indiana Jones unleashed as F1 teams reveal ICONIC US liveries

A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled new looks ahead of the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

F1 returns following a month-long break this weekend, with cars taking to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Red Bull and McLaren will resume their battle for the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris will hope to narrow the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship even further.

The race is the second US race of the season, before the sport heads to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas next month.

US GP livery changes

The US GP will take place at a much-changed COTA track, with the FIA implementing a number of changes ahead of this year's event.

The cars on display will also have an element of change about them, with teams opting to be creative ahead of the iconic US race.

American-owned team Haas F1 have continued their history of US-based designs with an American flag-themed livery that also features an eagle.

Meanwhile, Enstone-based team Alpine have incorporated an iconic American movie franchise in their design.

Their car features a dusty colour with the Indiana Jones logo plastered all over in celebration of the iconic franchise's release of a new video game in December.

While the concept is cool, the Alpine now looks remarkably like a McLaren, which may lead to confusion if Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly can get their car up the grid at this weekend's race.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin have also introduced a new look for Austin, slightly altering their dark green look as part of a 'Generation 3' design overhaul.

McLaren have also released a new chrome-style livery for Austin, see the full design here.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris FIA
F1 Standings

