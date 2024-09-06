F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS

Formula 1 is set to scale back some of the extravagant elements of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, as organisers focus on delivering a more streamlined event for 2024.

While the debut race in 2023 was a grand spectacle, with an abundance of entertainment and high-profile events, F1 officials are shifting their attention to refining the racing experience.

The decision comes after feedback from fans and participants, as well as issues with a drain cover that caused damage to cars during the 2023 race weekend.

One of the notable changes will include the addition of the Ferrari Challenge as a support race, marking a departure from 2023, when no support races were held due to logistical concerns, while musical acts and other forms of entertainment will make way, it has been confirmed.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for F1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, revealed that the 2024 edition will see less emphasis on over-the-top entertainment and more on ensuring a top-quality event.

"We’re scaling back a bit as we want to focus on actually delivering the best grand prix ever," Prazer told Motorsport.com.

"We felt that we did too much last year.

"We’re adding Ferrari Challenge, and we’re super excited about it. It’s a natural fit, and they’ve been incredible partners."

Despite the scaled-back approach, Las Vegas will still retain some of its signature flair. In a nod to the city’s penchant for glitzy attractions, an ice-skating rink will be installed on top of F1’s Paddock Club, offering a unique entertainment feature.

Other adjustments include more general admission tickets to make the event more accessible to fans, and efforts to control hotel rates, which soared during last year’s race.

The inaugural modern-era Las Vegas GP was a huge spectacle, featuring musical performances and a Wednesday night launch event that even earned an Emmy nomination.

However, Prazer admitted the event went overboard with its entertainment budget.

"The Wednesday night was a one-off," she admitted.

"I will never be allowed to spend that amount of money again on a 30-minute show."

