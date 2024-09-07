F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL

Max Verstappen has made it clear who he wants to partner him at Red Bull heading into the future.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the energy drink giant had a contract ready for British Formula 1 star Lando Norris.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 event requires MAJOR police operation

Authorities are preparing a significant police operation as an event at which both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are expected to be present is set to get underway later this month.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS

Formula 1 is set to scale back some of the extravagant elements of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, as organisers focus on delivering a more streamlined event for 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren 'deserve' to LOSE F1 title over major driver failure

McLaren have been the subject of a ruthless rant from a Formula 1 pundit about an incident at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related