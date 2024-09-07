F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
Max Verstappen has made it clear who he wants to partner him at Red Bull heading into the future.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the energy drink giant had a contract ready for British Formula 1 star Lando Norris.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull F1 event requires MAJOR police operation
Authorities are preparing a significant police operation as an event at which both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are expected to be present is set to get underway later this month.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS
Formula 1 is set to scale back some of the extravagant elements of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, as organisers focus on delivering a more streamlined event for 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren 'deserve' to LOSE F1 title over major driver failure
McLaren have been the subject of a ruthless rant from a Formula 1 pundit about an incident at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
- 31 minutes ago
Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
- Yesterday 21:42
Red Bull F1 event requires MAJOR police operation
- Yesterday 20:57
McLaren 'deserve' to LOSE F1 title over major driver failure
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov