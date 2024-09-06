Red Bull F1 event requires MAJOR police operation
Authorities are preparing a significant police operation as an event at which both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are expected to be present is set to get underway later this month.
The Red Bull Showrun racing event, featuring Formula 1 cars, travels around the globe, giving fans an opportunity to catch a glimpse of stars and cars.
The Taiwan Showrun event will take place in the city of Taichung and is scheduled for September 28, during the Asian leg of F1's 2024 calendar.
City officials have announced that over 1,500 police officers will be deployed to manage the large crowds expected to gather along the 2.2-kilometre stretch of road, where the high-profile event will take place.
Red Bull's F1 Showrun
In addition to general crowd control, the operation will involve specialised teams trained in anti-terrorism and threat management, marking one of the largest security deployments in the city’s history.
The Red Bull Showrun, a major attraction in the world of motorsport, sold out its 30,000 tickets within hours when they were released in August.
The Taiwan event's website claims that Red Bull's 'top drivers' will be present, and Daniel Ricciardo has previously featured in these events as a surprise for his adoring fans.
This is the only Red Bull Showrun in Asia this year to feature F1 cars, raising its profile and drawing attention from motorsport enthusiasts across the continent.
