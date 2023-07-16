Perez reveals 'amazing' demand for NEW European Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Sunday 16 July 2023 17:42

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez has expressed his desire to see the vibrant city of Madrid host a Formula 1 race in the future.

The Mexican driver believes that Madrid's dynamic atmosphere and growing prominence in Europe make it an ideal location for an exhilarating F1 event, capturing the hearts of both locals and fans around the world.

Perez is captivated by the idea of a F1 race taking place in Madrid, a city he holds dear to his heart.

"The city is booming now in Europe and then it would be amazing to have a Formula 1 race here," he said at a Red Bull Showrun in Madrid.

"I really think the city is ready to host Formula 1. It would make me very happy to have a race here."

The prospect of a Grand Prix in Madrid holds special significance for Perez, given the city's strong connection to Latin American culture. He believes that the presence of a substantial Latino community, including many Mexicans, would create an incredible atmosphere during the race weekend.

Perez remains the only driver to have finished ahead of Verstappen in 2023

"The truth is that Madrid is what it has been for a long time. A lot of Latinos, a lot of Mexicans. In general, a lot of Latinos would then create an amazing atmosphere," Perez added.

For Perez, the opportunity to drive an F1 car through the streets of Madrid during a thrilling Showrun further emphasised the city's significance to him.

He described the experience as one of the most special moments of his career, as Madrid holds a special place in his heart.

"It's very special, really. It is one of the most special 'Showruns' that I have done in my career because Madrid is a city that I love spending time here, and well, being able to be here with Formula 1 also makes it special," he expressed.

With F1 capping its race calendar to 24 races next season and countless countries bidding for a place, the Spanish Grand Prix would most likely have to be moved from Barcelona to Madrid in order for it to work.

