Schumacher names SURPRISE possible replacement for Perez

Harry Smith

Friday 14 July 2023 20:57

Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Alex Albon is a potential replacement for Sergio Perez should Red Bull decide to move on from the Mexican before the end of his contract in 2024.

Perez - who replaced Alex Albon as a Red Bull driver for the 2021 season - started the season off in fine form, winning two of the opening four races as he challenged the reigning champion, Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Hamilton names new F1 'DREAM' as retirement talks intensify

However, as the season has progressed Perez's progress has stalled with the Mexican driver now lagging 99 points behind his Red Bull team-mate.

Albon, meanwhile, has gained plenty of plaudits this season, scoring 100 per cent of Williams' 11 points with some memorable defensive drives.

Red Bull return for Alex Albon?

The former F1 driver pointed out Alex Albon in his column for Sky Germany, claiming that the Thai-British driver would be a strong option for the team.

"Perez is currently showing that a dominant car isn't everything," Schumacher wrote in his post-British Grand Prix column.

"And I'm still assuming that he'll be in the Red Bull next year as well.

Perez failed to reach Q3 for the fifth successive grand prix at Silverstone

"If Alex Albon were free - which he isn't - or if [Daniel] Ricciardo is now available and can show his class, things could be tight.

"But he has a contract and therefore I can hardly imagine a separation."

Despite the unlikely nature of the switch, Schumacher didn't rule out Red Bull making a change.

"But almost nothing is impossible in Formula 1."

READ MORE: New F1 track deal 'advancing' as calendar could add ANOTHER new circuit