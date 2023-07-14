Hamilton names new F1 'DREAM' as retirement talks intensify

Harry Smith

Friday 14 July 2023 12:42

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he doesn't dream of another spell of Mercedes dominance as his career comes to a close, instead wishing for a close on-track battle between the top teams.

The British driver is currently enduring the longest race-win drought of his career, having not tasted glory since the penultimate round of the 2021 championship.

Instead, a different period of dominance is already well underway with Max Verstappen on track to claim his third successive world title.

With Hamilton's career entering its twilight years, the chances of the legendary Briton securing his eighth world title are becoming more and more slim.

Battles over dominance for Hamilton

Speaking about his hopes for the future, Hamilton told the BBC Chequered Flag podcast: "As a sport, we have to work, we have to have a conversation about how we can set it up to be better for the future.

"So we have tighter races where the pack is closer, and we have close battles between Red Bull and Ferrari and Mercedes, Aston Martin that would be epic.

"That's my dream because that's when I grew up racing karts, it was wheel-to-wheel close battling."

Hamilton has collected plenty of podiums in the past two seasons, but no wins

Hamilton then claimed that he wasn't dreaming of another period of notching up comfortable driver's titles at the front of the field.

"I don't dream of having a dominant period ever again, in my for myself, like winning multiple championships in a row.

"But the hope is that you would be in battle at least."

