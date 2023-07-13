Hamilton makes alcohol VOW for the rest of the year

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 July 2023 10:57

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is stopping drinking alcohol after drinking on ‘two occasions' this year.

The seven-time world champion is historically teetotal as part of his regime to stay in top condition for racing.

In 2019, he told The New York Times that it was a matter of ‘changing your mind’ and that avoiding alcohol was something he ‘really wanted to do’.

He said at the time: "It is just about changing your mind. We're taught all these things from a young age about what you should and should not eat.

“I think it's about educating yourself and being open to it. It's something I really wanted to do.”

Lewis Hamilton is usually teetotal

However, more recently he appears to have relented a little on his strict regime.

According to the F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Hamilton said: “I’ve generally been in a very good place. I didn’t drink for like 5 months.

“Also since the new year, I didn’t drink five months into the year. I’ve only had two occasions but I don’t really drink much anyways – but I’m stopping again.”

