Mercedes boss Wolff provides HUGE Hamilton contract update ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 14 June 2023 10:57

Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes contract is likely to be wrapped up soon, after he admitted that the deal could even be concluded ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Having led the team to a season-best result for Mercedes at Barcelona in the Spanish Grand Prix, there was still one question on everyone's lips.

Hamilton is technically out of contract at the end of the 2023 season, with rumours even hinting that a possible move to Ferrari was on the cards at one point.

But those have remained as just rumours for now, with both Hamilton and Wolff speaking openly about their desire to get a new deal sorted.

And now Wolff has gone one step further after the Mercedes team principal revealed that a new deal for Hamilton could be concluded ahead of the race in Montreal this weekend.

'It's going to happen soon'

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to get Mercedes back to winning ways after a positive result during the Spanish Grand Prix last time out

"We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money," he told CNBC's Squawk on the Street . "It's going to happen soon and we are talking more days than weeks.

"We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it."

"From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time," Wolff added. "He has never raced for any other brand than Mercedes.

"We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time.

"He is the most important personality in the sport. He is so multi-faceted, not only the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible."

