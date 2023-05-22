Hamilton 'offered £40 million to LEAVE Mercedes' in staggering transfer move

Harry Smith

Monday 22 May 2023 10:47 - Updated: 11:55

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an alternative to spending 2024 and beyond with Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion set to be offered £40 million to leave the team, according to a report.

The seven-time world champion is still chasing his eighth world title, but at 38, the next contractual decision could be defining for Hamilton's career.

READ MORE: Hamilton hits back at F1 HATERS as Mercedes star labelled ‘mad hippy’

Mercedes' performance looked to be closing up to Red Bull's at the end of the 2022 season, but 2023 has exposed the gulf between the two teams at the moment.

The Silver Arrows had a significant upgrade package planned for Imola, which has now been pushed back to the Monaco Grand Prix.

The success of these upgrades could play a pivotal role in keeping Hamilton with the team.

Hamilton's future dilemma

As reported by Mail Sport, Ferrari are preparing an offer of £40 million per season to bring Hamilton to Maranello for 2024.

According to the report, talks between the two parties are advancing and Ferrari president, John Elkann, is already in close contact with Hamilton regarding the move.

Hamilton will be considering a switch to drive in Ferrari red for 2024

The report goes on to explain that two scenarios would facilitate Hamilton's switch to Mercedes.

The first outcome, and reportedly Ferrari's preferred, would be that Carlos Sainz is ousted from the team with Hamilton stepping in to partner Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari's alternative driver lineup scenario would see Leclerc head to Mercedes as part of a swap deal for Hamilton, with the British driver partnering Carlos Sainz for the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Mercedes release NEW W14 ‘upgrade pics’ ahead of F1 Monaco GP