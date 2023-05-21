Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 21 May 2023 09:57

Mercedes have teased fans over the release of the long-awaited upgrades to their W14 car – after they posted a picture of George Russell as the new front-wing in a cheeky social media post.

The Silver Arrows were due to bring a significant upgrade package to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as they looked to claw their way back into contention for the championship.

F1’s decision to cancel the grand prix due to heavy flooding in the area has now meant that fans will have to wait a further week before they get a glimpse of any changes to the car.

Despite concerns being raised of the introduction of significant amendments being introduced in a narrow street circuit, Mercedes have confirmed that they will run the new upgrades at the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

And fans, for a fleeting moment, were led to believe that the team were willing to share a sneak preview of the new car design on their social media.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled for Mercedes in the W14 this season

Taking to Twitter, the official Mercedes account wrote: “*Admin drop the upgrade pics* Say no more...” However, rather than a picture of the new car, the same W14 was shared with a picture of Russell as the front wing instead.

At the Miami Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that the new design would include changes to the bodywork, floor and front suspension.

Already 128 points behind Red Bull and with just one podium to their name after five races, Mercedes will be hoping that this drastic shake-up can launch them back into contention for the championship before its too late.

