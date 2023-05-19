Hamilton in WINNING mood as focus turns to Monaco Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Lewis Hamilton has shared a picture of himself winning a trophy as a child with a caption that might point to a glimmer of hope for Mercedes fans despite the team’s poor start to the Formula 1 season.

Mercedes are without a win to their name this season as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez continue to dominate for Red Bull.

Hamilton and teammate George Russell have largely battled to finish as the ‘best of the rest’ outside of the podium places.

The seven-time world champion did finish second in Melbourne behind Verstappen back in April, but is yet to feature in the top three since.

There is no denying Hamilton’s ability when given a car capable of winning a championship, yet sadly for Mercedes fans that has not proven to be the case this season.

Imola’s cancellation quashed the chance for the Silver Arrows to show off their upgrades in what is set to be a major revamp to the W14.

Many are now concerned over the introduction of such a large scale change at Monaco next weekend, an unforgiving street circuit will not give much – if any – room for driver error.

However, Hamilton for one has shown that he is not as worried as everyone else, after he took to social media to post an old photo of himself as a kid holding a trophy.

The 38-year-old accompanied the post with the caption: “What do time and pressure make?”

Toto Wolff and the rest of the Mercedes garage will be desperate for Hamilton to prove that their new upgrades can turn the car into a diamond in the rough.

