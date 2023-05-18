Hamilton 'still the FASTEST on the grid' claims current F1 driver

Dan McCarthy

Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton remains the fastest driver on the F1 grid, ahead of the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion has not been used to the front of the grid in the past couple of years with Mercedes falling down the pecking order following the introduction of new regulations in 2022.

Red Bull have stolen a serious march as Max Verstappen cantered to a second world title last year, a year on from his dramatic 2021 triumph in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the fact that Hamilton is not currently challenging for honours, his former Mercedes team-mate Bottas believes him to be the quickest driver around.

He told the Beyond The Grid podcast: "Lewis is the fastest team-mate I have ever had and I think he is still the fastest driver on the entire grid, above Max (Verstappen) and Charles (Leclerc), for me he is at the top."

Bottas in awe of Hamilton's work ethic

Bottas was Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021 ad the two always shared a largely positive relationship.

The Finn was the clear number two driver but often helped out Hamilton when needed as he won four titles in the five years they shared together.

Speaking further about Hamilton, Bottas is in awe of his ability as a driver and says he does a lot of unnoticed work to make him so successful.

Bottas and Hamilton had a very successful period together at Mercedes

"First of all, he's incredibly talented," he added. "Also, he works a lot more than people realize outside of weekends. And on race weekends, he's often the last person out of the paddock.

"It is, simply, that combination and has a great determination in him to perform always and to do it well."

