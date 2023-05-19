Hamilton FINALLY beats Verstappen as new rankings revealed

Andrew McLean

Friday 19 May 2023 07:26

Lewis Hamilton has finally got the better of Max Verstappen in 2023 – after coming one place above his fierce rival in the Forbes rich list.

Every year Forbes compiles a list of the richest athletes in the world and Formula 1 stars tend to feature highly on it.

2023 is no different with Hamilton and Verstappen the only two drivers to feature in the top 50. It is the Brit who has gained the bragging rights over his fierce rival by being considered the 21st richest sportsperson in the world with the reigning world champion one place behind in 22nd.

Hamilton is believed to have made $65million over the last year, topping up his $55m earnings from F1 with $10m more in commercial interests.

Verstappen made more than the seven-time world champion from F1, taking home an estimated $60m from the sport, but with off-track earnings of just $4m he falls just behind Hamilton overall.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Verstappen has last laugh

The rich list rankings are unlikely to phase Verstappen too much given his complete dominance of F1 over the last two seasons.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are two of the stand out drivers in Formula 1

The Dutchman has won 19 of the last 28 races since getting past Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to lift his maiden championship and with Red Bull so dominant this year it would be a huge shock if this trend did not continue.

In contrast, Hamilton has not stood on the top step of the podium since. This is a record he will be desperate to change starting with the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend as Mercedes finally put their long-mooted upgrade package into action.

READ MORE: Why Imola GP cancellation could DELAY Hamilton and Mercedes contract resolution