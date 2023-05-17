close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 News

1 comment

Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The stars of the F1 paddock have been speaking on social media following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following flooding in the region.

With two days to go until the start of the Grand Prix weekend, the decision was taken to postpone the race after torrential downpours and fears for the safety of drivers and spectators.

At least five people are known to have been killed by the floods and there was concern about the Santerno River potentially bursting its banks.

The general consensus is the decision is correct, despite frustration at not being able to race...

READ MORE: Death toll rising, rivers breaking banks and hospital flooded in Italy as RED ALERT weather continues

Imola cancellation driver reactions...

Max Verstappen

Championship leader Max Verstappen told De Telegraaf: "Safety and help for the people who really need it is the most important thing. Care has to go there first. So it seems only logical to me that we will not race at times like this.”

Sergio Perez

His team-mate Sergio Perez echoed those thoughts, saying on Twitter:

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the emergency services doing their bit to help those badly affected.

George Russell

Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Charles Leclerc

Meanwhile, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc took to Instagram, posting a photo on his story with the following caption, translated from Italian.

Lando Norris

McLaren driver Lando Norris said the safety of everyone was the priority.

Nico Hulkenberg

While Nico Hulkenberg of Haas sent his best wishes to those affected.

Guenther Steiner

Haas boss Guenther Steiner wished everyone well.

Tv commentators and broadcasters

Sky F1 commentator David Croft and Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton also had their say on the news.

READ MORE: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix CANCELLED after Imola weather chaos

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x