Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
The stars of the F1 paddock have been speaking on social media following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following flooding in the region.
With two days to go until the start of the Grand Prix weekend, the decision was taken to postpone the race after torrential downpours and fears for the safety of drivers and spectators.
At least five people are known to have been killed by the floods and there was concern about the Santerno River potentially bursting its banks.
The general consensus is the decision is correct, despite frustration at not being able to race...
Imola cancellation driver reactions...
Max Verstappen
Championship leader Max Verstappen told De Telegraaf: "Safety and help for the people who really need it is the most important thing. Care has to go there first. So it seems only logical to me that we will not race at times like this.”
Sergio Perez
His team-mate Sergio Perez echoed those thoughts, saying on Twitter:
All my thoughts and prays with— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 17, 2023
the people in the Italian region
of Emilia Romagna 🇮🇹
We’re not racing there this weekend,
but hopefully we can get back soon.
Please stay safe!
Tutti i miei pensieri e preghiere
con le persone nella regione
italiana dell'Emilia Romagna.… https://t.co/X8C2Wsf04C
Lewis Hamilton
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the emergency services doing their bit to help those badly affected.
George Russell
Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell also shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 17, 2023
Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods.
Charles Leclerc
Meanwhile, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc took to Instagram, posting a photo on his story with the following caption, translated from Italian.
Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris said the safety of everyone was the priority.
I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023
Nico Hulkenberg
While Nico Hulkenberg of Haas sent his best wishes to those affected.
Race weekend in Imola is unfortunately canceled but way more important now: really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days !!— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) May 17, 2023
Guenther Steiner
Haas boss Guenther Steiner wished everyone well.
Guenther shares his thoughts following today's announcement about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/BmPOn7UnXW— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 17, 2023
Tv commentators and broadcasters
Sky F1 commentator David Croft and Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton also had their say on the news.
BREAKING NEWS: This weekends Grand Prix in Imola has been called off. Absolutely the right thing to do in the circumstances. I hope that those affected by the flooding are as okay as possible x pic.twitter.com/PUtRxbMr7L— David Croft (@CroftyF1) May 17, 2023
All thoughts with everyone in the region. The right choice in such difficult circumstances. https://t.co/e8jULHBMrA— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 17, 2023
