Wednesday 17 May 2023 18:55 - Updated: 19:03

The stars of the F1 paddock have been speaking on social media following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following flooding in the region.

With two days to go until the start of the Grand Prix weekend, the decision was taken to postpone the race after torrential downpours and fears for the safety of drivers and spectators.

At least five people are known to have been killed by the floods and there was concern about the Santerno River potentially bursting its banks.

The general consensus is the decision is correct, despite frustration at not being able to race...

Imola cancellation driver reactions...

Championship leader Max Verstappen told De Telegraaf: "Safety and help for the people who really need it is the most important thing. Care has to go there first. So it seems only logical to me that we will not race at times like this.”

His team-mate Sergio Perez echoed those thoughts, saying on Twitter:

All my thoughts and prays with

the people in the Italian region

of Emilia Romagna 🇮🇹



We’re not racing there this weekend,

but hopefully we can get back soon.



Please stay safe!



Tutti i miei pensieri e preghiere

con le persone nella regione

italiana dell'Emilia Romagna.… https://t.co/X8C2Wsf04C — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 17, 2023

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the emergency services doing their bit to help those badly affected.

Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.



Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc took to Instagram, posting a photo on his story with the following caption, translated from Italian.

McLaren driver Lando Norris said the safety of everyone was the priority.

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

Nico Hulkenberg

While Nico Hulkenberg of Haas sent his best wishes to those affected.

Race weekend in Imola is unfortunately canceled but way more important now: really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days !! — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) May 17, 2023

Guenther Steiner

Haas boss Guenther Steiner wished everyone well.

Guenther shares his thoughts following today's announcement about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/BmPOn7UnXW — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 17, 2023

Tv commentators and broadcasters

Sky F1 commentator David Croft and Drive to Survive star and F1 journalist Will Buxton also had their say on the news.

BREAKING NEWS: This weekends Grand Prix in Imola has been called off. Absolutely the right thing to do in the circumstances. I hope that those affected by the flooding are as okay as possible x pic.twitter.com/PUtRxbMr7L — David Croft (@CroftyF1) May 17, 2023

All thoughts with everyone in the region. The right choice in such difficult circumstances. https://t.co/e8jULHBMrA — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 17, 2023

