close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton sends strong message over Gaza deaths

Hamilton sends strong message over Gaza deaths

Hamilton sends strong message over Gaza deaths

Hamilton sends strong message over Gaza deaths

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out again on Israel's continued attacks on Palestine, which have been ongoing for more than six months.

The British driver had previously admitted that he found it 'really hard' to process the number of children dying as a result of the continued military action.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury

UNICEF have said that over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's military offensive last year, and a UN agency claimed last month that one in three children under the age of two in northern Gaza is 'acutely malnourished'.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier in the season, Hamilton said: "It is really hard and difficult to wake up each day knowing that there are thousands of kids dying, and that there is nothing that you can do about it."

READ MORE: Hamilton form raises Ferrari F1 move fears

Hamilton often speaks out on social issues

Hamilton: This has to end

Reposting a UNICEF Instagram post to his own story on the same platform, Hamilton added: "This has to end."

The Mercedes star has previously admitted the impact of images from Gaza posted on social media, saying: “The rest of the world just goes on as it is, and it is massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it, and to think where we are in 2023, with everything through history, it doesn't look like we've learnt anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalise that and just go ahead with doing your job, I think that is difficult, I mean it is all over social media. There is not a moment, a day that you don't see something pop up on the news, and you are just trying to remain positive through the darkest time.”

READ MORE: Angela Cullen sends out love to new partner after moving on from Hamilton

Related

Lewis Hamilton FIA
Former F1 chief hits out at Hamilton 'EXCUSES'
F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 chief hits out at Hamilton 'EXCUSES'

  • Yesterday 13:57
Hamilton struggles pinned on Mercedes by team's OWN driver
F1 Legends

Hamilton struggles pinned on Mercedes by team's OWN driver

  • Yesterday 09:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton sends strong message over Gaza deaths

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner admits Red Bull at MAJOR disadvantage with new rules

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals 'unhuman' Verstappen secret

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Sainz manager speaks out on 'game playing' over contract

  • Yesterday 18:57
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: World champion reveals 'logical' winning F1 Hamilton combination

  • Yesterday 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x