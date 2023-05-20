Hamilton makes ‘COMMITTED’ claim on Mercedes partnership and F1 future

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 20 May 2023 07:57

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that Mercedes’ technical partner Petronas are “committed to talent development and technology research” in the pursuit of a greener future for Formula 1.

F1 have remained steadfast in their commitment to reduce their carbon footprint by pledging to be ‘net zero’ by 2030.

Hamilton himself has never hidden away from the environmental impact that F1 has on the world, admitting that there is a great deal of work that still needs to be done to reduce the carbon emissions associated with the sport.

However, the seven-time world champion has now insisted that Mercedes’ partner Petronas are doing all they can in order to create a more sustainable future.

After visiting Imperial College London, Hamilton revealed how impressed he was at the work being done by Petronas at their Global Technology Centre, where students are working on developing green technologies to reduce greenhouse gases.

Lewis Hamilton drive his Mercedes at the Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton insists Petronas 'committed' to research and development

"Petronas, and the Team, have always been committed to talent development and technology research that creates a positive social impact,” he told the F1 team’s website.

“It was interesting to see first-hand how Petronas is working with Imperial College on co-developing some of tomorrow's technologies and having the chance to speak with some of the Petronas funded Malaysian students about their experiences here in the UK.”

Norhayati Hashim, CEO of Petronas Research added: "It was brilliant to have Lewis visit the university and to witness the vital research taking place here, along with providing the opportunity for Petronas students to demonstrate first-hand the work that they are doing here at Imperial College London.

“This partnership truly highlights Petronas' commitment to addressing the energy transition responsibly, along with its dedication to developing talent within engineering subjects.”

