Red Bull to celebrate record-breaking season in style

Sam Hall

Monday 21 November 2022 08:18 - Updated: 08:22

Red Bull has revealed plans to celebrate its record-breaking season with a show run in its home city of Milton Keynes.

Despite missing out on second in the drivers' standings with Sergio Perez, the team secured both world championship titles with 16 wins and 26 podium finishes along the way.

On the journey to his second consecutive crown, Verstappen also broke the record for the most wins by a driver in a single season with 15 successes - surpassing the long-held benchmark of 13 shared by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

To mark Red Bull's most successful season in F1, the team will host an event on December 10 in Milton Keynes, with Verstappen, Perez and team principal Christian Horner all in attendance.

Although regulations prohibit the use of modern cars in show runs, even if the season is now over, the 2011 RB7 will be used to wow fans.

“We are enormously proud to base our Technology Campus in Milton Keynes," said Horner.

"Ever since we moved into the small factory that we started with in 2005, the local community has supported the team through all the highs and lows.

"Red Bull has grown massively since then and this year’s phenomenal results wouldn’t have been possible without that support.

"It’s only fitting that we celebrate this record-breaking season with the community we cherish and in the heart of the city we are happy to call home.”

The Red Bull 'MK Homerun' will take place between 12:00 and 15:00 GMT in the centre of the city with the Drift Brothers, a rare NASCAR demonstration and stunt riders Arunas Gibieža and Dougie Lampkin adding to the occasion.