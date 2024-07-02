Marko SLAMS 'pathetic' Norris as Verstappen talks revealed

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blasted the behaviour of Lando Norris at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris was involved in a dramatic collision with championship leader Max Verstappen during the closing stages in Spielberg as he tried to take a late lead.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

READ MORE: Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision

The pair came together as the McLaren star attempted to move around the outside of his rival, resulting in both cars suffering punctures.

Verstappen was able to recover with a fresh tyre to finish P5, while the extensive damage to Norris' vehicle forced the Brit to retire from the race which was eventually won by his compatriot George Russell.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen collided at the Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell stole in to secure a surprise win at the Red Bull Ring

Title rivals set to 'talk things out'

Despite being handed with a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident, the reigning world champion protested his innocence post-race.

A visibly frustrated Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the duo could remain close friends given what had transpired at the Red Bull Ring, and called for the Dutchman to apologise.

Speaking to OE24, Red Bull chief Marko - who previously admitted his team were partly to blame - revealed the pair will meet to clear the air, but criticised Norris for comments made both during and after the race.

Helmut Marko was less than impressed with Norris' comments at the weekend

READ MORE: F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder

“Norris' comments that Max should apologize are not very helpful," said the Austrian. "But they will meet to talk things out."

When asked why those discussions hadn't already on the return flight, given they usually fly together, the 81-year-old revealed they had travelled separately on this occasion.

He added: "Norris' behavior on the radio was pathetic - but things like that happen and I would write it off as a racing accident, although Norris was more likely to have overstepped the mark."

READ MORE: Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident

Related