Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident

Yuki Tsunoda has received a fine from the FIA following an investigation into his team radio communications during Q1 of Saturday's qualifying session in Spielberg.

The Visa Cash App RB driver was issued a €40,000 fine, of which €20,000 is suspended for the remainder of the season on the condition that no similar incident happens again.

The FIA stated driver 22, Tsunoda, was in breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code for what they described as 'offensive language'.

After reviewing evidence, the sports governing body stated: "During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language."

Both Yuki Tsunoda and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo were eliminated from qualifying in Q2

Yuki Tsunoda recently renewed his VCARB contract for another year

Tsunoda fined for 'offensive language'

The incident occurred as the Japanese driver became angered by cars in front of him going slowly in the pit lane. He remonstrated with his team over the radio, using what the FIA have deemed as inappropriate language in the process.

The official FIA report continued: "He said that he was horrified when he learned this. He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.

"The stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate. To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code."

