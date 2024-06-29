F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren take fight to Verstappen as 'mighty lap' secures pole

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix set the precedent for the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Max Verstappen managed to fight off the McLaren of Lando Norris to secure yet another career pole position, making it his fifth pole in Austria following his sprint success on Saturday morning.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

Congratulating his driver after storming through the session, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Well done Max, that was a mighty lap".

Track limits were once again a hot topic around the Red Bull Ring with McLaren's Oscar Piastri having a lap time deleted, pushing him from the top three down to P7.

Another driver who finished lower in the order than they would have liked was Lewis Hamilton, who appeared sloppy throughout the session and is currently under investigation for a potential unsafe release upon exiting the pit lane.

Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell bounced back from a disappointing start to qualifying, finishing P3 just ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who rounded off the top five.

Here are the full results from all three sessions in Austria.

F1 Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]- 1:04:314



2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.404



3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.526



4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.537



5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.589



6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.730



7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.734



8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.888



9. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.071



10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.569



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]



12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]



15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]



17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]



19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit

Related