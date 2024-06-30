Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster - Top three verdict

George Russell admitted he was 'dreaming' that a disaster further up the grid could open the door for him to secure a stunning victory at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The Brit was the beneficiary of a late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the championship rivals both being forced into the pits after suffering extensive damage.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

READ MORE: Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide

Russell swooped in to take the lead with a handful of laps remaining, and secure just his second win for Mercedes.

Having been pushed back to P7 following a track limits infringement in qualifying, Oscar Piastri drove superbly to seal second spot, whilst Ferrari star Carlos Sainz secured a podium finish for the fifth time this year.

Here's what the top three had to say after an incident-packed race in Austria.

READ MORE: Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision

George Russell took advantage of a late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

"Incredible. It was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold onto P3. I saw Max and Lando were going pretty hard and I knew Lando would want that win.

"The team have done an amazing job to put us in this fight. You've got to be there to pick up the pieces and that's where we were.

"They [Verstappen and Norris] were going for it. I couldn't believe how close we were to Lando and Max. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it [the collision] was a possibility. You are always dreaming.

"Just so proud to be back on the top step. We have made so many strides since the start of the season. The last few races have been incredible. More to come."

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri bounced back after being handed with a penalty in qualifying

"There’s a lot of what ifs and maybes obviously starting from yesterday, but I know it’s only my fourth podium in F1 but so close to a win, it hurts a little bit.

"But really good points. I think second half of the race we were coming on pretty strong and I’m happy with another podium. Just when you’re that close, you can’t help but hurt a little bit.

"It (Silverstone) was a place of good memories from last year and hopefully we can be at the front again. I haven’t seen what happened with Lando and Max but clearly it was pretty even up the front.

"I think we’re well and truly in the mix. Silverstone’s a track I always enjoy, team’s home race, so I’m excited for what’s to come."

Carlos Sainz clinched an unexpected spot on the podium in Spielberg

"Quite an eventful race up front! For us, it was all about trying to keep up with George.

"We knew Mercedes might have an advantage on race pace. But we tried everything to keep up with him. Oscar at the end came really quick.

"In the end P3, which I think is a good result. I think we can be quite happy and proud of that because this weekend hasn't been easy for us."

READ MORE: Austrian GP leader OUT following Verstappen collision

Related