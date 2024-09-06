Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the energy drink giant had a contract ready for British Formula 1 star Lando Norris to join its junior team.

Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast, Marko disclosed the previously unknown details, suggesting the failed agreement was a major missed opportunity for both parties.

The revelation comes as a bombshell, particularly given Norris’ rise to prominence as one of F1’s brightest talents.

The British driver, currently with McLaren and fighting against Red Bull star Max Verstappen for the F1 drivers' world championship, has been a key figure in the sport’s new generation.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris could have been F1 team-mates

The Dutchman was forced to watch Lando Norris win his home Grand Prix

Is Lando Norris linked to Red Bull?

Red Bull’s aggressive pursuit of young talent is well-known, with the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Verstappen himself all coming through the team’s junior ranks.

However, an unforeseen contractual complication put an abrupt end to the talks with Norris, leaving Red Bull to watch as McLaren secured the young British driver instead.

"We had serious discussions and we had a contract ready for Lando Norris for AlphaTauri, or Toro Rosso at that time," Marko explained, referencing the team now rebranded as VISA Cash App RB.

"Unfortunately, they found out [we had] two contracts and then one had a clause which stopped this cooperation."

Alonso also had an opportunity to join the Red Bull ranks

Marko also revealed that Red Bull had previously engaged in talks with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an effort to sign the Spaniard before the team’s rise to dominance.

"Before we started winning, I’m not exactly sure which year, it might have been 2008 or so, we had been talking to [Fernando] Alonso," Marko shared.

"He didn’t take us seriously, I guess, and so yeah, it didn’t happen."

