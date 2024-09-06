Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the energy drink giant had a contract ready for British Formula 1 star Lando Norris to join its junior team.
Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast, Marko disclosed the previously unknown details, suggesting the failed agreement was a major missed opportunity for both parties.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
READ MORE: Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
The revelation comes as a bombshell, particularly given Norris’ rise to prominence as one of F1’s brightest talents.
The British driver, currently with McLaren and fighting against Red Bull star Max Verstappen for the F1 drivers' world championship, has been a key figure in the sport’s new generation.
Is Lando Norris linked to Red Bull?
Red Bull’s aggressive pursuit of young talent is well-known, with the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Verstappen himself all coming through the team’s junior ranks.
However, an unforeseen contractual complication put an abrupt end to the talks with Norris, leaving Red Bull to watch as McLaren secured the young British driver instead.
"We had serious discussions and we had a contract ready for Lando Norris for AlphaTauri, or Toro Rosso at that time," Marko explained, referencing the team now rebranded as VISA Cash App RB.
"Unfortunately, they found out [we had] two contracts and then one had a clause which stopped this cooperation."
Marko also revealed that Red Bull had previously engaged in talks with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an effort to sign the Spaniard before the team’s rise to dominance.
"Before we started winning, I’m not exactly sure which year, it might have been 2008 or so, we had been talking to [Fernando] Alonso," Marko shared.
"He didn’t take us seriously, I guess, and so yeah, it didn’t happen."
READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival
- 38 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton FAKE NEWS punishment revealed as team make new signing howler
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo in last chance future admission as SPLIT leads to major announcement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Sky F1 pundit delivers BRUTAL put down on world champion
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo makes 'last chance' claim over RB future
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov