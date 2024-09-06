close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the energy drink giant had a contract ready for British Formula 1 star Lando Norris to join its junior team.

Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast, Marko disclosed the previously unknown details, suggesting the failed agreement was a major missed opportunity for both parties.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

READ MORE: Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’

The revelation comes as a bombshell, particularly given Norris’ rise to prominence as one of F1’s brightest talents.

The British driver, currently with McLaren and fighting against Red Bull star Max Verstappen for the F1 drivers' world championship, has been a key figure in the sport’s new generation.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris could have been F1 team-mates
The Dutchman was forced to watch Lando Norris win his home Grand Prix

Is Lando Norris linked to Red Bull?

Red Bull’s aggressive pursuit of young talent is well-known, with the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Verstappen himself all coming through the team’s junior ranks.

However, an unforeseen contractual complication put an abrupt end to the talks with Norris, leaving Red Bull to watch as McLaren secured the young British driver instead.

"We had serious discussions and we had a contract ready for Lando Norris for AlphaTauri, or Toro Rosso at that time," Marko explained, referencing the team now rebranded as VISA Cash App RB.

"Unfortunately, they found out [we had] two contracts and then one had a clause which stopped this cooperation."

Alonso also had an opportunity to join the Red Bull ranks

Marko also revealed that Red Bull had previously engaged in talks with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an effort to sign the Spaniard before the team’s rise to dominance.

"Before we started winning, I’m not exactly sure which year, it might have been 2008 or so, we had been talking to [Fernando] Alonso," Marko shared.

"He didn’t take us seriously, I guess, and so yeah, it didn’t happen."

READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Formula 1 Lando Norris Helmut Marko
Marko issues astonishing Verstappen struggles blame admission
Latest F1 News

Marko issues astonishing Verstappen struggles blame admission

  • Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen DISMISSED as F1 title favourite
Latest F1 News

Verstappen DISMISSED as F1 title favourite

  • Yesterday 12:57

Latest News

Ferrari

Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton FAKE NEWS punishment revealed as team make new signing howler

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo in last chance future admission as SPLIT leads to major announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Sky F1 pundit delivers BRUTAL put down on world champion

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes 'last chance' claim over RB future

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x