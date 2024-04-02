Norris makes future declaration over Red Bull brilliance
Lando Norris has warned that Red Bull – despite recent positive signs – are unlikely to be truly challenged until Formula 1 rules change in 2026.
Carlos Sainz won last time out in Australia, the first non-Red Bull win in ten races, sparking some hopes of a long shot title challenge this season.
However Sainz was aided by Max Verstappen's early retirement with a brake issue in Melbourne, and his McLaren-driving rival Norris has admitted that the race Down Under may have given fans some unrealistic expectations.
McLaren took an enormous in-season leap in 2023, going from backmarkers to podium challengers overnight, but Norris has ruled out a similar jump to genuinely challenge the reigning champions.
Norris: We're happy but it's not enough
"No, I think for things to really shake up, you need to wait until 2026," he said. "I think that could potentially be a big shake-up for every team, including the power units probably being one of the biggest things.
"Now there's not really anything between the power units between teams, but a lot more between cars. I expect Red Bull, being the team that they are, to always carry an advantage because they're ahead."
"I think every team is catching up. Even if you look at our 12 months of progress from last year, we've been the team who have developed the most and we're the best developing team over the last 12 months.
"So, when you look at it from that perspective, I think we can be very happy with the job that we're doing. But it's not enough and it's not close enough to challenge them."
