Verstappen reveals preferred F1 team-mate at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has made it clear that he wants Sergio Perez to remain his team-mate at Red Bull, putting to rest speculation about Checo's future with the team.

Despite earlier rumours of Perez’s potential replacement following a series of underwhelming performances, Verstappen expressed his support for the Mexican driver, emphasising the importance of stability within the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

READ MORE: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Mexico, Verstappen reaffirmed his desire to continue alongside Perez.

"I always said that it's all about stability and also how we feel in the team," Verstappen stated.

"I think we have other worries than having to think about the second car. For me, that is not on the table."

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been Red Bull team-mates since 2021

Daniel Ricciardo had been strongly linked with replacing Perez

Verstappen's preferred Red Bull team-mate

The three-time world champion was unequivocal in his preference for Perez, adding:

"Of course I want Checo to be my team-mate. He's a great guy, we get on really well, plus he's a great racer.

"We’ve luckily stuck to that, and now we're just trying to improve the car together."

Perez is 160 points behind Verstappen in the F1 drivers' standings

The discussion around Perez’s future had intensified before the summer break, as the Mexican driver struggled to match Verstappen’s dominant performances.

However, both Red Bull and Verstappen appear committed to maintaining their current driver line-up as the team works to improve its car's competitiveness.

Red Bull is looking to take a step forward at the upcoming race in Baku, but senior advisor Helmut Marko has cautioned that the team may not be fully back on form until the US Grand Prix in Austin, scheduled for October.

READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe

Related