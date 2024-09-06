Verstappen reveals preferred F1 team-mate at Red Bull
Max Verstappen has made it clear that he wants Sergio Perez to remain his team-mate at Red Bull, putting to rest speculation about Checo's future with the team.
Despite earlier rumours of Perez’s potential replacement following a series of underwhelming performances, Verstappen expressed his support for the Mexican driver, emphasising the importance of stability within the team.
In a recent interview with Fox Sports Mexico, Verstappen reaffirmed his desire to continue alongside Perez.
"I always said that it's all about stability and also how we feel in the team," Verstappen stated.
"I think we have other worries than having to think about the second car. For me, that is not on the table."
Verstappen's preferred Red Bull team-mate
The three-time world champion was unequivocal in his preference for Perez, adding:
"Of course I want Checo to be my team-mate. He's a great guy, we get on really well, plus he's a great racer.
"We’ve luckily stuck to that, and now we're just trying to improve the car together."
The discussion around Perez’s future had intensified before the summer break, as the Mexican driver struggled to match Verstappen’s dominant performances.
However, both Red Bull and Verstappen appear committed to maintaining their current driver line-up as the team works to improve its car's competitiveness.
Red Bull is looking to take a step forward at the upcoming race in Baku, but senior advisor Helmut Marko has cautioned that the team may not be fully back on form until the US Grand Prix in Austin, scheduled for October.
