Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen is unable to fully harness his driving talents due to the unpredictability of the current RB20 car, casting doubt on the Dutchman's chances of challenging for the championship this season.

Speaking after a challenging weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, Marko explained that the instability of the car is preventing Verstappen from pushing to his usual limits, significantly hampering his performance on the track.

Verstappen, known for his aggressive driving style and ability to extract every ounce of performance from his car, has been left frustrated by the RB20’s erratic behaviour.

"Let’s put it this way: Max can’t fully utilise his abilities, pushing to the limit and beyond, because the car doesn’t allow it – it just reacts too unpredictably," Marko told Sky Germany.

Helmut Marko is disappointed with Red Bull's RB20

Verstappen struggled to make an impression in Monza

The Red Bull advisor elaborated on the car's issues, noting, "One moment it’s understeering, then it’s oversteering, and at the entrance of a corner, it’s unstable under braking."

These handling problems have become increasingly apparent in recent races, with Verstappen struggling to match the pace of his rivals. At Monza, the two-time world champion could only manage a sixth-place finish, despite starting from seventh on the grid.

The lack of confidence in the car has left Verstappen unable to drive with his usual flair, limiting his ability to challenge for victories.

The Dutch driver only managed to finish P6 in Italy

In contrast, Sky Germany's Ralf Schumacher pointed out that Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, appears to be coping slightly better with the RB20's quirks, despite the overall issues facing the team.

“Interestingly, it seems that Sergio Perez is handling the car a little bit better [than Max Verstappen] – of course, you’re in the wrong place, but he's not doing too badly at all," Schumacher noted.

However, Perez's relative comfort with the car won't provide any solace for Red Bull as the team's hopes of clinching another drivers' championship appear increasingly unlikely thanks to McLaren's uptick in form.

