Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen is unable to fully harness his driving talents due to the unpredictability of the current RB20 car, casting doubt on the Dutchman's chances of challenging for the championship this season.
Speaking after a challenging weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, Marko explained that the instability of the car is preventing Verstappen from pushing to his usual limits, significantly hampering his performance on the track.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
READ MORE: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment
Verstappen, known for his aggressive driving style and ability to extract every ounce of performance from his car, has been left frustrated by the RB20’s erratic behaviour.
"Let’s put it this way: Max can’t fully utilise his abilities, pushing to the limit and beyond, because the car doesn’t allow it – it just reacts too unpredictably," Marko told Sky Germany.
The Red Bull advisor elaborated on the car's issues, noting, "One moment it’s understeering, then it’s oversteering, and at the entrance of a corner, it’s unstable under braking."
These handling problems have become increasingly apparent in recent races, with Verstappen struggling to match the pace of his rivals. At Monza, the two-time world champion could only manage a sixth-place finish, despite starting from seventh on the grid.
The lack of confidence in the car has left Verstappen unable to drive with his usual flair, limiting his ability to challenge for victories.
In contrast, Sky Germany's Ralf Schumacher pointed out that Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, appears to be coping slightly better with the RB20's quirks, despite the overall issues facing the team.
“Interestingly, it seems that Sergio Perez is handling the car a little bit better [than Max Verstappen] – of course, you’re in the wrong place, but he's not doing too badly at all," Schumacher noted.
However, Perez's relative comfort with the car won't provide any solace for Red Bull as the team's hopes of clinching another drivers' championship appear increasingly unlikely thanks to McLaren's uptick in form.
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
- 1 hour ago
F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
- 2 hours ago
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov