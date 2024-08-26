Marko admits bizarre issue saved Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has suggested an odd reason may have played a part in keeping Sergio Perez at the team beyond the summer break.

The team extinguished rumours that the Mexican could be dropped mid-season with a statement before the annual break.

Perez has struggled for form in 2024, and lies six places off leader and team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Whilst there have been various theories as to why Perez was retained, from financial reasons to issues with replacement options, Marko has offered an alternative explanation.

Why did Red Bull keep Sergio Perez?

Perez has rarely had the pace to compete with Verstappen in his four years at Red Bull, and that has become a more serious issue in 2024 as other teams close the gap, putting a third consecutive constructors' championship under threat.

Having announced that Perez has kept his seat, Red Bull now faces a crucial question: why, given his recent performances?

That question was put to Marko by Sky Germany's Peter Hardenacke before Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"The main problem with Perez was the lack of consistency," explained Marko. "Speed was present in almost all sessions or parts of the race, and we analysed the upcoming tracks, which are tracks where he has been fast in the past.

"There was also an issue with his engineering team, which might also have affected his performance," he added, though did not elaborate on what the issue was and how it could have affected Perez's pace.

Helmut Marko suggested an engineering issue could be behind Sergio Perez's struggles

The 34-year-old did have a new race engineer for the Dutch Grand Prix, though this would seem unrelated to the issue Marko referenced, as long-time engineer Hugh Bird is taking paternity leave.

"In this situation, we found it best to keep him because if we had chosen a young driver, he would have faced immense pressure and might have been burned out quickly," Marko, who is also head of Red Bull's driver development programme, said.

"Perez has won in Baku before; it’s a track he loves. He was fast in Monza too. Considering these characteristics, know-how, and the like, if he brings a bit more consistency, the points are there.

"Provided Max also wins again, the points for the constructors' championship would be secured," he concluded.

That fight for a third title on the bounce is likely dependent on Perez's form improving, as even with Verstappen out in front in the drivers' standings, McLaren are almost within striking distance of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

