McLaren ‘RISK’ can close Red Bull gap in F1 title battle

McLaren have been told that taking more risks could be vital if they are to beat Red Bull to the F1 constructors's title this season.

The British outfit have been this season's surprise package, emerging as realistic challengers to Red Bull's dominance at the top of the order.

Sitting just 42 points behind the reigning champions in the constructors' standings, the team are well-positioned to mount a serious challenge in the final 10 rounds of 2024.

Their talented driving duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both collected maiden grand prix wins this season in Miami and Hungary respectively, with the former even in with an outside shout of challenging Max Verstappen for the drivers' crown.

Lando Norris is going head-to-head with Max Verstappen for the drivers' title

McLaren have emerged as surprise challengers to Red Bull this season

McLaren must make 'another little step'

The Brit has featured on the podium consistently in 2024, and has proved is capable of beating the Dutch superstar on his day.

Yet, there have been several missed opportunities for the driver, most recently at the Belgian GP, where Norris finished behind his championship rival despite starting the day six places ahead on the grid.

Former racer Karun Chandhok admits that while he has been impressed by McLaren's upturn in fortunes this year, he believes they could be braver when presented with opportunities, and that the team must step up to Red Bull's level in terms of strategy.

"The drivers have really raised their game," Chandhok said on The Fast and the Curious Podcast

Karun Chandhok is former F1 racer and now provides expert analysis as a pundit

"The team, technically, in terms of the car design and development, has massively raised their game.

"Now I think operationally at the track, there needs to be another little step up to match what Red Bull have been doing.

“I think it is a philosophy of how brave and bold you want to be, how much you want to take a risk?

"And on a day where Max is not going to win, your chance to win the championship comes from just doing something a bit different and maybe just rolling the dice and taking a punt.

"If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but if you're there to try and catch, then you got to try and do something.”

