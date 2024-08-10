Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he is not ready to retire from Formula 1, admitting that he would be sad should this be his final season in the sport.
The Australian has been at the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade, representing the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and current team Visa Cash App RB.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST
READ MORE: Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to wife Geri Halliwell
His long-term future, however, is currently up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.
Whilst team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has already signed terms to drive for RB next season, Ricciardo is yet to do the same, and with Red Bull sticking with Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen for now, where the Aussie fits next season remains unclear.
Daniel Ricciardo on F1 future
The eight-time grand prix winner struggled to find consistency during the early stages of the 2024 campaign in comparison to his team-mate, leading to fierce criticism from some former F1 legends, but has made improvements over recent months to close the gap.
The 35-year-old's focus is now firmly on finishing the season strongly and proving to any potential suitors that he is still capable of delivering results.
“I still feel so hungry and motivated, so of course I would be sad, because I feel like I've still got more to give - I put myself back in a really good place,” he explained to Autosport when asked how he would feel if his F1 career was to end this year.
READ MORE: Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'
“So, it would be sad, but I would definitely take it from a place of gratitude as well, and I think that's where my perspective can help sometimes.
“Look, I'm grateful that I had the time I had, and I was able to drive a car that won races. I've had a more than 10-year career in a sport I know many can only dream of.
“I would probably go to bed with that thought, but inside, I feel like I'm not ready.”
READ MORE: Horner investigation verdict announced in huge Red Bull decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton
- 33 minutes ago
Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
- 1 hour ago
RB star warns Horner over Verstappen FIGHT
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton stunned by Wolff challenge as Mercedes boss throws down warning
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion reveals Hamilton replacement links with Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
Marko explains Verstappen STRUGGLES amid Red Bull slump
- Today 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep