Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he is not ready to retire from Formula 1, admitting that he would be sad should this be his final season in the sport.

The Australian has been at the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade, representing the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and current team Visa Cash App RB.

His long-term future, however, is currently up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Whilst team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has already signed terms to drive for RB next season, Ricciardo is yet to do the same, and with Red Bull sticking with Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen for now, where the Aussie fits next season remains unclear.

Daniel Ricciardo had been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

The Australian's RB contract is up at the end of this season

Daniel Ricciardo on F1 future

The eight-time grand prix winner struggled to find consistency during the early stages of the 2024 campaign in comparison to his team-mate, leading to fierce criticism from some former F1 legends, but has made improvements over recent months to close the gap.

The 35-year-old's focus is now firmly on finishing the season strongly and proving to any potential suitors that he is still capable of delivering results.

“I still feel so hungry and motivated, so of course I would be sad, because I feel like I've still got more to give - I put myself back in a really good place,” he explained to Autosport when asked how he would feel if his F1 career was to end this year.

Ricciardo (right) spent five years at Red Bull during the early stages of his career

“So, it would be sad, but I would definitely take it from a place of gratitude as well, and I think that's where my perspective can help sometimes.

“Look, I'm grateful that I had the time I had, and I was able to drive a car that won races. I've had a more than 10-year career in a sport I know many can only dream of.

“I would probably go to bed with that thought, but inside, I feel like I'm not ready.”

